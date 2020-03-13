May 12, 1943 – March 11, 2020

Robert (Bob) E. Brown, 76 years, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in his home. Bob was born May 12, 1943, in Fremont to Llyod and Odessa (Svendgaard) Brown.

He grew up in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1961. He married Fern Stork on May 18, 1962, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. After marriage, they lived in Omaha and Arlington, Nebraska, and Lubbock, Texas, before moving back to Arlington. Bob was a dairy farmer, and later a crop insurance superintendent until retiring in 2014.

He was a member of Arlington Community Church in Arlington, an avid golfer, Nebraska Cornhusker fan, and overall sports enthusiast.

Bob is survived by his wife Fern; son, Nick (Jean) Brown of Arlington; daughter, Jody Millican of Miles, Texas; sister, Eunice Arthur of Fremont; 7 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy, Donald, and Ronald Brown; sister-in-law, Frances Brown; brother-in-law, Duane Arthur; niece, Diane Arthur; and nephew, Dan Arthur.