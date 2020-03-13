Robert (Bob) E. Brown
May 12, 1943 – March 11, 2020

Robert (Bob) E. Brown, 76 years, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in his home. Bob was born May 12, 1943, in Fremont to Llyod and Odessa (Svendgaard) Brown.

He grew up in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1961. He married Fern Stork on May 18, 1962, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. After marriage, they lived in Omaha and Arlington, Nebraska, and Lubbock, Texas, before moving back to Arlington. Bob was a dairy farmer, and later a crop insurance superintendent until retiring in 2014.

He was a member of Arlington Community Church in Arlington, an avid golfer, Nebraska Cornhusker fan, and overall sports enthusiast.

Bob is survived by his wife Fern; son, Nick (Jean) Brown of Arlington; daughter, Jody Millican of Miles, Texas; sister, Eunice Arthur of Fremont; 7 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy, Donald, and Ronald Brown; sister-in-law, Frances Brown; brother-in-law, Duane Arthur; niece, Diane Arthur; and nephew, Dan Arthur.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Arlington Community Church in Arlington. Chaplain Charles Starks of Methodist Fremont Health Hospice will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Visitation will continue Saturday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 West Eagle St., Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home
232 West Eagle
Arlington, NE 68002
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Arlington Community Church
355 N 4th Street
Arlington, NE 68002
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:30AM
Arlington Community Church
355 N 4th Street
Arlington, NE 68002
