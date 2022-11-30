September 3, 1936 – November 26, 2022

Robert (Bob) Erickson, age 86, of Fremont passed away on Nov. 26, 2022.

He was preceded by his parents, Vern and Ennis Erickson; his grandson, Thomas Shearer; and great-grandson, Madden Lowther. He is survived by Shirley; his children, Karen (Bob) Hudec, Wendy (Tom) Shearer, Doug (Sue) Kuhrts, and Sally (Wes Burch) Stashcke; his grandchildren, Rob (Jesi) Connick, Kim (Erik) Taake, Christine Hudec, Herman (Rebekah) Stashcke, and Elizabeth (Caleb) Chvatal; and six great-grandchildren.

Born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Norfolk, Bob was the plant manager of the Fremont and Tecumseh Campbell Soup plants. He retired from Campbell’s after 42 years, and consulted at poultry producing plants across the country.

He was an avid pilot, a champion marksman, a lover of all animals, and a passionate outdoorsman. He enjoyed cooking for his family and taking care of all types of animals.

There will be no service at this time.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

