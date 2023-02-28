April 14, 1952 – February 18, 2023

Robert “Bob” Eugene Brown Jr. “Bowie,” 70 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 18, 2023, at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, Colorado.

Bob was born April 14, 1952, in Fremont to Robert Sr. and Bonnie (Warner) Brown. He graduated from Archbishop Bergan Catholic School in 1970 and attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont.

Bob married Renee Doksansky on Oct. 19, 1973, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

He was a lifelong active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. For 38 years, he worked at Lou’s Sporting Goods. He played and coached for years in a men’s slow pitch softball league. And when he was physically unable to keep playing, he moved to the administrative side, eventually becoming president of the Nebraska Amateur Softball Association and being inducted into the Association’s Hall of Fame. Bob was a state softball commissioner for 35 years and umpired for many softball and baseball leagues. That experience would ultimately lay the groundwork for a nearly three-decade run on the Fremont Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Through his work in the community, Bob was involved in several projects and initiatives that have left a legacy. Bob was instrumental in getting Keno into Fremont to help fund parks in the community.

Bob was involved in coaching YMCA youth sports, Jaycee football, men’s and women’s fast and slow pitch softball, baseball, and his sons’ sporting events. He was a member of the Bergan Alumni Committee. Bob announced sporting events and was a scorekeeper for many Bergan High School football and basketball games. He was a Bergan Knight of the Roundtable Member and Bergan Hall of Fame inductee for the 1967 Bergan football team. Bob still found time to golf on the Knights of Columbus Golf League and bowled for the St. Patrick League. Bob was a family man and friend to all that met him. His smile was infectious. He was a giver of life by unselfishly donating his organs.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Renee of Fremont; sons, Troy (Kim) Brown of Fremont, Aaron (Leslie) Brown of Parker, Colorado, and B.J. Brown (Amber Teesdale) of Powder Springs, Georgia; brothers, Larry Brown and Tom (Vicki) Brown, both of Fremont; sisters, Susan (Brad) Anderson and Patty Brown, both of Fremont; five grandchildren, Dereck White, Kaylin, Annissa, Samuel, and Joslyn Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and James Brown; nephew, William Anderson; and mother-in-law, Marjorie Doksansky.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be at St. Patrick Church from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 3, with a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary at 7 p.m. Private interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery Columbarium in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Friends of Fremont Parks, or Nebraska USA Softball.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.