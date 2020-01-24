Robert “Bob” F. Hartford
July 3, 1936 – January 19, 2020
Robert “Bob” Hartford was born July 3, 1936, to Alta and Victor Hartford in rural Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. He enjoyed all of the benefits and trials of growing up on a family farm around the time of the Great Depression. He attended country school until high school, where he graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1953. It was in high school that Bob developed his love for the game of football, especially the Nebraska Huskers. After high school, he attended Midland College on a football scholarship. Shortly after arriving he realized that the college wasn't for him, and he enlisted in the United States Air Force.
While stationed in Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina, Bob met the love of his life, Wilma. On June 15, 1957, they were married in Charleston. They welcomed their only child, daughter Lori, in 1961. The three of them spent many years traveling the globe and especially enjoyed their times in Japan and Hawaii. Bob retired from the Air Force in 1980 as a Chief Master Sergeant and shortly after became the general manager of the Fremont Golf Club in Fremont, Nebraska. He spent 19 fun-filled and eventful years in that position, and may have even worked a little between the red beers and card games. Bob and Wilma moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, in the spring of 1998 to be closer to Lori and her family.
He passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori (John) Schaefbauer of Rapid City; his grandchildren, Bobbi and AJ (Ali) Schaefbauer of Rapid City; sister-in-law, Minnie Harford of Fremont, Nebraska; brother, Kent (Carroll) Hartford of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, and their family; brother, Keith Hartford of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska and his family. He is also survived by his dear friends, Kathy (Kent) Adams, Jennifer (Mike) Grefe, Jaime (Mark) Long and their son Zhane, and partners in crime, Nick and Mike.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; parents, Alta and Victor; brother, Gene; and sister-in-law, Julie.
A memorial party in celebration of Bob's life will be held in Fremont, Nebraska, with later internment at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota. Dates are pending.
Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, South Dakota, is handling arrangements.