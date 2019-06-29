Robert "Bob" H. Eckerman

Robert H. "Bob" Eckerman
April 10, 1928 – June 26, 2019
Robert H. "Bob" Eckerman, 91, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Bob was born April 10, 1928, in Early, Iowa, to Sylvester and Mamie (Taylor) Eckerman.
Bob attended the American Institute of Business in Des Moines and International Accounting School in Chicago. He married Doris Colburn on April 17, 1948, at St. Mary's Church in Sac City, Iowa. They lived in Sioux Falls until 1971 before moving to Oskaloosa, Iowa. In 1979 the family moved to Fremont. Bob was employed at Valmont as an accountant and credit manager until retirement in 1995.
Bob was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Fremont Knights of Columbus Council 1497, Father Leo Raus Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis, Fraternal Order of Eagles 200, and National Association of Credit Management. Bob was an avid golfer, card player and Nebraska Husker fan. He loved spending time with his family, coffee buddies, Knights of Columbus, and many charitable organizations.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Doris; sons, Steven Eckerman of Blue Springs, Missouri, James Eckerman of Fremont, and Timothy Eckerman of Omaha; daughters, Kathy (Mel) Davis of Las Vegas, Dian (Roger) Schmiedeskamp of Urbandale, Iowa, Marilyn Dawes of Austin, Minnesota, Debra Eckerman of Ankeny, Iowa, and Michelle Riepl of Gretna, Nebraska; brothers, Paul (Helen) Eckerman of Conrad, Iowa, Keith Eckerman of Wichita, Kansas, Jerry (Mary Lou) Eckerman of Carrol, Iowa, and Dean Eckerman of Des Moines, Iowa; sister, Karen (Don) Tye of Macedonia, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Randy Dawes; son-in-law, Rick Slack; and grandson, Zach Thompson.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus will be Sunday at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials will be directed to St. Patrick's Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490