Robert "Bob" H. Wilke
Robert "Bob" H. Wilke

Robert "Bob" H. Wilke

March 20, 1930 – February 23, 2020

Robert “Bob” H. Wilke, 89 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Valley, Nebraska. He was born on March 20, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Herman and Bertha (Petersen) Wilke.

Bob’s occupation of being a manager of mobile home parks led him in many directions. He lived in Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Missouri. He owned and operated his own trucking company and was employed by the Highway Patrol of Iowa for some time. He married Eleanor Anderson in 1948. She preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 1991. He married Ann Happel in 1977 in Fremont.

Robert was a member of the Church Of Christ Latter Day Saints, a past President of LDS and had his Certificate of Mediator. He assisted with the Boys Scouts and was a Kiwanis member.

Bob is survived by his wife, Ann Wilke; daughter, Charlotte (Clancy) Allen; sons, Allan (Kathy) Wilke, Randy (Kim) Wilke, and Scott Stigge; 6 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Eleanor; brother, Ronald Wilke; daughter, Echo Soza.

Bob donated his body to science and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Fremont. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery west of Winslow at a later date.

Service information

Mar 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1160 N Garden City Rd
Fremont, NE 68025
