Bob, son of Willard and Ruth Heyne, grew up in Uehling. The family later relocated to Fremont where he graduated from Fremont High School in 1972. He obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Bob returned to Uehling after college to assist in the operating of the family farm, Hillside Dairy and Hillside Dehy until 2010. He continued from 2010 to present as the sole operator of Hillside Inc. Bob was actively involved in his community and contributed his time and talents towards the Uehling Centennial celebration and the preservation of the Uehling Parks and Auditorium. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking and baking, a passionate poet, and loved to deep sea fish.