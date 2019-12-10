December 24, 1938—December 7, 2019
Robert ‘Bob’ L. Hilgenkamp, age 80, of Fremont died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Survivors: wife, Judith Smith of Hooper, Nebraska; children, Heather Ramig of Fremont, Nebraska (fiancé Randy Garver), Grant Hilgenkamp of Omaha, Nebraska (wife Alex Hilgenkamp), Amber Porter of Chicago (husband Andrew Porter), Gonzalo Lacayo of Tilarán, Costa Rica (wife Gaby Lacayo); stepdaughter, Amber Smith of Hooper, Nebraska; stepchildren, Todd Smith (wife Shari Smith), Brent Smith (wife Becky Smith), Megan Smith and their families; grandchildren, Claire Ramig, Katie Ramig, Ethan Hilgenkamp, and Daisy Porter; sister, Jeanette Phillippe of Casper, Wyoming; brother, Arnold Hilgenkamp (wife Jan Hilgenkamp) of Minneapolis; mother-in-law, Margaret Harmeyer of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; sister-in-law, Dorothy Gilmore of Ft. Wayne; nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Charlotte, two sisters, brother, and parents.
The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Endowment Fund. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will continue one hour before the service at church.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.