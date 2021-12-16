Robert “Bob” L. Imus Jr.

September 18, 1950 – December 13, 2021

Robert “Bob” L. Imus Jr., 71 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 13, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born on Sept. 18, 1950, in Fremont to Robert and Marie (Hansen) Imus Sr.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Fremont. He married Cynthia Shallberg on May 1, 2009, in Wahoo, Nebraska. She passed away on July 21, 2013.

Robert is survived by his son, Jared Imus; daughters, Dawn Weichman, Lacy Imus, Katie Imus; brothers, Butch (Jackie) Imus, Roger Swanson, Kevin (Shari) Swanson; sisters, Pat (Kevin) Neve, Donna (Bill) Kahler, Dorothy Kilpela, Brenda (John) James, and Lori Washburn; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cynthia; son, Robert Steven Imus; daughter, Amy Clover-Imus; brother, Larry Imus; sister, Kathy (Mick) Rhoades.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025