Sept. 16, 1932 – Aug. 14, 2020

Robert “Bob” L. Thew, 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens. He was born Sept. 16, 1932, in Pilger, Nebraska, to Howard and Susie (Crabtree) Thew.

Bob lived in Stanton, Nebraska, until the age of 10, when he moved with his family to Fremont. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Joan Linn on Sept. 19, 1953, in Fremont. Bob worked for several flooring companies before starting Custom Floors and Drapes in Blair, Nebraska.

Bob was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and the American Legion Post 20 in Fremont.

He is survived by his daughters, Michele (David) Huffman of Omaha, Nebraska, and Cynthia Thew of Fremont; brother, Charles Thew of Fremont; 1 grandson, Matthew Huffman; and 2 great-grandchildren, Ashley and Colin Cain.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence Thew; and granddaughter, Angela Cain.

The Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church Chapel.

Interment will be at a later date at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.