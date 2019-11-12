Robert "Bob" P. Schneck

October 14, 1936 – November 9, 2019
Robert P. “Bob” Schneck, age 83, of Fremont died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Robert Paul Schneck was born in Buffalo, New York, to Victor and Esther (Schroer) Schneck on Oct. 14, 1936. Robert attended Capital Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio, and during his pastoral internship, married Eleanor Jean Parde in Beatrice, Nebraska. Over 20 years, Bob served as a Lutheran pastor to Bluffs Trinity in Fremont, Zion Lutheran in Johnson, and Trinity Lutheran in DeWitt. After moving to Fremont in 1983, he was a financial planner and enjoyed helping others learn to save and invest money for retirement. He then developed and operated Super Suds Car Wash for over 20 years. After starting his own student transportation company in college, and then throughout his life, he drove a school bus for Johnson-Brock, Fremont Public Schools and Logan View Public Schools.
Bob was a gifted photographer and painter, painting landscapes from many of his photos, typically the Rocky Mountains and New England, where he and the family often camped. He also constructed beautiful wooden furniture, including numerous grandfather clocks and hutches as gifts.
In 2003, Bob and Jean purchased ground in Fontanelle, where Bob took pride in planting beautiful flower gardens, caring for his trees, and developing hiking trails. He also enjoyed being a beekeeper and harvesting his own honey. Many of his retirement days were spent babysitting his grandkids several days each week. He was the expert mashed potato maker in the family and the cookie dough taster, saying no cookie’s flavor was ever enhanced through the baking process.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean in February 2018; son Paul in January 1975; his parents; brothers, Donald and Harold; and sister, Norma Kroening.
He is survived by two sons, Mark (Diane) of Hooper, Jim of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Kathy (Dave) Kirby of Fremont; five grandchildren; brother-in-law, Les Parde of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Esther Schneck and Wendy Schneck; and stepsiblings, Linda Rowell, Marilyn Schneck and Nelson Schneck, all of New York.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, north of Arlington. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to the church or to Parkinson’s Research at UNMC.
