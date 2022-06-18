June 30, 1960 – June 16, 2022

Robert “Bob” R. Carsey, age 61, of Nickerson, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Bob was born June 30, 1960, in Omaha to Dennis and Marsha (Green) Carsey.

Bob came to Fremont in 1973 and attended Brugh School District 37 and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1979. He later earned his Master Gardener Status. His career and love of landscaping began at Earl May Garden Center in Fremont and Lanoha Nursery in Omaha and finally Menards Garden Center in Fremont. He loved his customers and his plants.

Bob loved to create and share smiles, whether it be stickers, or a greeting card with confetti! His artistic talents were amazing. Most of his artistic creations utilized bright colors! If there was a party to plan he was on it! He had a passion for cars, finding new wheels to drive every few years.

He was a member of First Congregational Church UCC in Fremont and helped with their youth program over the years.

Bob is survived by his parents, Dennis and Marsha Carsey of Fremont; partner, Robert Fischer and his extended family; sister, Vicki (Tom) Brown of Fremont; sister-in-law, Dawn Carsey Shelton (John) of North Carolina; his beloved dog, Betty; nieces and nephews, Jon (Nicole) Brown, Becki Brown (Tyler Spitser), Simon Carsey and Jane Carsey; great-nephew and nieces, Drayke, Kendall, Ellie, and Lyla; stepchildren, Sarah Miller and Matt Miller; and four stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and brother, Tom Carsey.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at First Congregational Church UCC in Fremont. Please wear bright casual attire in Bob’s honor. Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Moser’s in Fremont. Interment will be at the church columbarium.

Memorial are suggested to First Congregational Church’s youth program.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68026, 402-721-4490.