November 24, 1950 – May 23, 2022

Robert (Bob) Schuelke, age 71, of Fremont died May 23, 2022, at Nebraska Methodist in Omaha after battling heart disease.

Bob was born Nov. 24, 1950, in Omaha to Robert and Donna (Plymate) Schuelke. He graduated from Valley High School in 1970. Bob married Miriam Wilmot Martin on Dec. 17, 1988. He retired from Hormel in Fremont. Bob was also a volunteer at Camp Moses Merrill.

Bob is survived by the love of his life Miriam; children, Nathan (Amber) Schuelke, Jesse (Karie) Martin, Sarah (Jeannine) Martin, Paul (Paula) Martin, Luke (Kristen) Martin, Larkin (Andy) Gassman; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Patty Campbell; nephew, Tim (Jody) Campbell; sister-in-law, Janice Million; and many other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 29, beginning at 4 p.m. with a funeral service at 5 p.m., at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at a later date.

