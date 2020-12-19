 Skip to main content
Robert (Bob) Scott Sake
February 5, 1955 – December 9, 2020

Survived by daughter, Jessie Lausterer of Wahoo, Nebraska; son, Kirk (Tricia) Sake of Yutan, Nebraska; 6 grandchildren; sister-in-law, Susan Sake of St. Paul, Nebraska; sister, Donna Sake of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Charles (Helen) Sake of Malmo, Nebraska. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Shirley Sake; brother, James (Jim) Sake.

Memorials forwarded to family at P.O. Box 273, Yutan, NE 68073. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be at a later date.

