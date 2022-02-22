 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" Tichota

April 8, 1931—February 15, 2022

Robert “Bob” Tichota of Blair, Nebraska, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Reach Church (formerly Country Bible Church) at 10:30 a.m. Procession to Rose Hill Cemetery, Orum, Nebraska, will follow the service. Following graveside services, a luncheon will be held at the Blair South Fire Station, at 218 S. 16th St. in Blair. Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 24, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair, with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Survived by his wife, Jennie; daughters, Marian (Ernie) Porter, Brenda (Patrick) Jenny; son-in-law, Randy Nelson; sister-in-law, Joan Zessin; brothers-in-law, Jack (Marilyn) McMullin, Jack (MaryLou) McVicker; grandchildren, Kellie (Jeremy) Pleskac, Megan (Tony) Storm, Alyson (Bruce) Meyer, Katarina Nelson, Natalie Nelson, Brooke Jenny, Ashton (Leah) Stewart, Blake (Carina) Jenny, Jeffery (Megan) Stewart; and his nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

