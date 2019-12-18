September 29, 1931 – December 13, 2019
Robert C. Reh, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Robert was born on Sept. 29, 1931, to Paul and Bernice Reh in Chicago. Robert married Lorraine Wrueblewski on Nov. 4, 1959, in Chicago. She died Oct. 29, 2018. He worked in the surgical department at Mercy Hospital in Chicago and after moving to Fremont in the late 1960s, he worked in the surgical department at Fremont Area Medical Center. He retired in the 1990s.
Robert was an active member and volunteer at the Salvation Army in Fremont.
He is survived by nieces, Debbie Minter, Donna Stankus, Leann Huisman; nephews, David Schauman, Charles (Heidi Lowther) LoGrande and John LoGrande; great-nephews, Michael (Rosie) Minter, Johnathan (Beth Stamm) Stambaugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 10 brothers and sisters.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Salvation Army Church in Fremont. Captain Stephen Hansen will officiate. Visitation on Saturday at church 1 hour prior to service. Burial at the Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490