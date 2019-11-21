{{featured_button_text}}
Robert C. Schleicher

July 24, 1958—November 16, 2019

Robert C. “Bob” Schleicher, 61, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman and Rev. Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate the funeral mass. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Friday, Nov. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, with a scripture vigil service at 7 p.m. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Bob’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Service information

Nov 22
Visitation
Friday, November 22, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Nov 22
Vigil Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
7:00PM
Nov 23
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, November 23, 2019
10:00AM
Nov 23
Burial
Saturday, November 23, 2019
11:00AM
Grand Island City Cemetery
3168 West Stolley Park Rd
Grand Island, NE 68801
