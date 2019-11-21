Robert C. Schleicher

July 24, 1958—November 16, 2019
Robert C. “Bob” Schleicher, 61, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman and Rev. Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate the funeral mass. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Friday, Nov. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, with a scripture vigil service at 7 p.m. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Bob’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.