July 18, 1935—April 2, 2023
Preceded by parents, Robert and Dorothy (Papik) Long; sisters, Mildred Long and Deanie Provorse, and wife, Bernice Brown.
Survived by son, Robert A. (Jena) Long; daughter, Julie K. (Ron) Way; present wife, Helen; stepchildren, Kerry (Joe) Ruth, Amy (Tim) Daley, Gregory (Jennifer) Eden, Michael (Saeyeon Kim) Eden; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 9-10 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, Omaha, Nebraska, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.
Burial: Monday, April 24, 2023, 1 p.m. at Memorial Cemetery, 800 W. 23rd St., Fremont, Nebraska.
