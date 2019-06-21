October 22, 1928 – June 20, 2019
Robert D. Fralin, 90 years of age, of Fremont passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born on Oct. 22, 1928, in Blue Springs to John and Phamy (Bevan) Fralin. Robert married Shirley Ridgley on Nov. 20, 1952, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. He worked formerly as an Advertising Director at Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, served over 44 years in Army National Guard and over 30 years as a Realtor with Home Real Estate in Lincoln. Robert was a member of the American Legion, Elks Lodge, Toastmasters, Lincoln Continentals Barbershop and Jaycees.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Connie Hladik and husband Larry of Fremont, Cindy Fralin and husband Ron Shank of California; son, Steven Fralin of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley on May 22, 2015; and sisters, Betty Jean Bonnstedt and Donna Belle Schaefer.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Pleasantview Cemetery near Pickrell with Rev. Cliff Reynolds officiating. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Pleasantview Cemetery in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.