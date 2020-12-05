Robert E. Grell

June 19, 1947 – December 2, 2020

Robert E. Grell, age 73, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Robert was born June 19, 1947, to Earl and Esther (Pilcher) Grell Swirczek Maynard in Omaha, Nebraska. Robert grew up and was raised on the farm near Omaha. Following high school he joined the U.S. Navy where he served 4 years. Following his service in the U.S. Navy he stayed in California where he resided for 40 years and worked for the U.S. Postal Service. After retirement, he moved back to Fremont where he enjoyed spending time with family and church family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Jason Grell of Long Beach, California, JoyLynn Grell of Long Beach, California, Steven (Jennifer) Grell of Bowie, Texas; brother, Ed Swirczek of Waterloo; sisters, Mary (Jim) Larocca of Morse Bluff, Charlotte Brauning of Prescott, Arizona, Cathy (Mike) Harmon of Ruidoso, New Mexico, Dorothy (Dave) Lowther of Fremont, Carol Swirczek of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as many other family and friends.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 7, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 4-7 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Cemetery with military honors by VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20.