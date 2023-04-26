June 11, 1955 – February 12, 2023

Robert E. Hudec, age 67, of Fremont died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Bob was born on June 11, 1955, to Josephine (Ryba) and Laddie Hudec in Fremont. He attended Fremont High School and graduated in 1973. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps and honorably served his country for four years. Bob was proud to be a Marine. In 1979, he returned to Fremont and began a career with O’Keefe Elevator where he worked as a skilled mechanic until retirement.

On Feb. 4, 1989, Bob married Karen Kuhrts and they were blessed with raising their three daughters, Kimberly, Christine, and Elizabeth. Bob and Karen were married for almost 34 years. They enjoyed a life filled with love, laughter, and joy.

Neighbors, friends and family were always welcome in Bob’s garage. The garage door was always open, welcoming anyone to stop by for some laughs. He was a very talented craftsman and built many things by hand. Bob was a hard worker and took pride in his talents as a skilled carpenter, mechanic, and handyman. He enjoyed working on old radios and record players, and amassed a large collection of antiques over the years. He enjoyed antique shopping and working outside on their acreage in Fontanelle, particularly woodworking. He also loved spoiling his grandchildren by taking them on gator rides or teaching them to build things.

Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Karen; his parents, Laddie and Josephine; brother, Larry Hudec; nephew, Thomas Shearer; niece, Tiffany Lawhead-Hudec; and grandson, Madden Lowther.

Bob is survived by his mother-in-law, Shirley Kuhrts; daughters, Kimberly (Erik) Taake of San Diego, California, Christine (Conley) Hudec of Independence, Kentucky, and Elizabeth (Caleb) Chvatal of Omaha; brother, Jerry (Nancy) Hudec of Kearney; sister-in-law, Wendy (Tom) Shearer; brother-in-law, Doug (Sue) Kuhrts; sister-in-law, Sally (Wes) Burch; grandchildren, Trenen Lowther, Mayley and Kingston Taake; nephews, Rob (Jesi) Connick, Herman (Rebekah) Staschke, Thomas Hudec and Jacob Hudec; great-nieces, April and Charlotte; and great-nephew, Taylor.

There will be a combined Celebration of Life for Karen and Bob on April 29 at 10 a.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

