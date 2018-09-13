Nov. 11, 1936 – Sept. 1, 2018
Robert Earl Thompson, age 81, passed away Sept. 1, 2018, in Irving, Texas, after a short period of time on hospice care.
Bob was born Nov. 11, 1936, in Fremont to parents Lorenda (Struve) and Arthur Thompson. He grew up in Fremont, and graduated from Fremont High School in 1954. After graduation, Bob entered the U.S. Army and served his country at Home and Abroad.
After returning home, Bob worked in construction, was a welder and other building trades. He worked at Western Electric until 1966, until he began a career as a business owner. He and his wife Judy owned Cibo House Restaurant in Fremont from 1966 until 1977. They owned Steel Seal Car Care from 1977 until 1980 in Omaha and Lincoln.
After that they owned B'Ours Restaurant from 1980 until 1983. Bob worked as a realtor until the family moved to Irving, Texas, upon a career transfer for Judy, in July 1984. Bob worked in sales for many companies from 1984 until 1990. He then became a finance manager and Notary Public for Beautiful Homes and other home improvement firms until his retirement in 1999. In retirement, Bob enjoyed DIY projects around the house, cooking and baking, exercising and physical fitness. He produced many pieces of furniture, restored motorcycles and cars, also loved golf and fishing as hobbies. His health was great, as he worked out at the YMCA five days a week for many years. In June 2017, Bob suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalized for a period of time as stents and a TAVIR procedure replaced the affected heart valve. After that angioplasty procedures were performed to open blockages in the left leg. His health was improving, but a bout of illness and pneumonia, along with fluid buildup in the feet, legs and airways took its toll. He decided to enter Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care and passed on.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Gladys of Irving, Texas; son, Dean of Irving, Texas; sister, Marilyn Brobst, of Knoxville, Tennessee and brother-in-law, Carl; nieces, Holly Letson and Jill Brobst, both of Knoxville, Tennessee; nephews, Jeff Stephens of Omaha and Steve Hoffman of Fremont. Also, daughters-in-law, Margaret Nicholson and family of Midlothian, Virginia, Rebecca Wilson of Clayton, North Carolina; sons-in-law, Ronald Jones and family of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, James Jones and family of Battleboro, North Carolina.
He is preceded in death by wife Judy; parents, Lorenda and Arthur; sister, Caroline; brother, Richard; and many other relatives and beloved bulldog, Duke of Earl II.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2-8 p.m. at Ludvigsen Mortuary, 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The family will be present from 6-8 p.m.
The service will be Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont, with Rev. Marty Tollefson officiating, followed by the committal in Ridge Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the committal at First Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2801 N. O'Connor Rd., Irving TX 75062 or the Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32224.
Thank you to all Medical Staff that aided in Bob's Health and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for his care and comfort at the end.
A Quote, Live Well, Love Much, Laugh Often.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.