September 11, 1924 – September 15, 2019
Robert Ellis Caddy died Sunday morning September 15, 2019 at Nye Pointe Nursing home in Fremont NE. Robert, who was known as Bob, had just celebrated his 95th birthday. Born September 11, 1924 in Eagle Nebraska he was the youngest child of Harry George Caddy and Bertha Frances Irene Adams (Webb). He married Mary Ruth Wilson in Lincoln Nebraska, October 14, 1945. Bob joined the Navy and proudly served during WWII. He was a plank owner for the USS Mansfield, Fletcher Class Destroyer and served from ship’s launch in Bath, Maine to battle in the South Pacific. He was present in Toyko Harbor when the formal surrender was signed, ending WWII. Following the war he worked for the University of Nebraska and made his home in Lincoln. Bob became an electrician and worked for American Stores, Mason Electric and Commonwealth Electric. He loved working with his tools. Bob was very active in the IBEW local 265 Union and was for a time the assistant business manager and later worked in the credit union. Bob taught the union electrician apprentice program for more than 30 years and he loved teaching young electricians in Lincoln.
Bob had a deep love for his family and never missed an opportunity to get together and rarely missed family gatherings. He also loved traveling and looked up relatives when he was in the area.
He is survived by his children: David and Ruth Caddy Vyhlidal of Fremont, NE, Robert and Marily Caddy of San Clemente, CA, Penny Siebe of Lincoln, NE and Georgette Caddy and Kelly O’Neal of Sun City West, AZ. Grandchildren: Scott Kroese, Michele Peterson, Jason Caddy, Adrienne Caddy, Alister Caddy, Elizabeth Siebe, Andy Siebe and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents and his brothers Art, George, Bill, and Larry and sisters Helen Thompson, Edna Robertson, Edith Schrader, Ruth Hanson and Frances Wirth, son-in-law, David Siebe, and great grandson Aaron Peterson, Jr.
A celebration of Bob’s life at 2 pm on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Military honors will be conducted by VFW, Post 3606 at the grave site. Bob and Mary will then be interred together. A reception will follow at the funeral home. There is no visitation. Memorials may be sent to the family for a charitable donation in Bob’s name.
