March 14, 1932 – November 28, 2018
Robert Eugene Dix was born on March 14, 1932, in Magnolia, Iowa, to Ernest and Dorothy (Unmack) Dix. He grew up on a farm in the Missouri Valley, Iowa, area where he attended grade school and graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1951. As a young boy, Bob helped his dad on the family farm and worked as a projectionist at the local movie theatre.
Robert married Geraldine Sliva on July 28, 1967, in Papillion, Nebraska, and they made their home in Omaha and Ames, Nebraska, before settling in Elkhorn in 1998. Bob was blessed with five children: Robert, Sandra, Jody, Tina, and Patrick.
Shortly after high school, Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for two years in Texas and Mississippi. Upon returning home, Robert went to work at Cudahy Packing Company. He became a self-employed electrician and then spent the rest of his working career for Werner Enterprises as an electrician before retiring in 2011. Bob loved to work in his garden, tinker in his garage, make lawn ornaments and attend garage sales. He was an Amateur Radio enthusiast and loved to help others. Bob was a good listener, soft-spoken and persistent man who loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He got great pleasure from being outside and planting flowers.
Robert passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 86 years, 8 months and 14 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dorothy; son, Robert (Bobby) Eugene Dix; and sisters, Darlene Bowers, Maxine Small, and Mary Rase. Bob is survived by wife, Geraldine Dix (Elkhorn); sons, Jody (Elkhorn) and Patrick (Nicole) (Fremont); daughters, Sandra Nocita (Council Bluffs) and Tina Silva (Roberto) (Omaha); 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, sisters, Werner Enterprises family, and many other special friends.
Visitation will be noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family for later designation; condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.