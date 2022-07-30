Robert Ganley

March 20,1925 -July 26, 2022

Robert Joseph Ganley passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Fountain Springs Health Care Center in Rapid City, South Dakota.

He was born on March 20,1925, to William and Evelyn (Fisher) Ganley in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Robert (Bob) spent his childhood on the family farm outside of Emmetsburg and was a graduate of Emmetsburg High School in 1943. In March 1946 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps at Port Snelling, Minnesota. Sergeant Ganley worked stateside fulfilling administrative duties for the Corps until 1949.

Bob and his first wife Joyce Ponton married in 1948 at Saint Cecilia’s Cathedral in Omaha, Nebraska. Their marriage was blessed with three daughters : Janet, Julie and Susan. They raised their daughters in Fremont, Nebraska, enjoying the girls’ swimming meets, school events, and family vacations. Sadly, they divorced in 1973.

In 1975, Bob married Margaret Martin in Fremont. They often traveled to California to visit family but lived out the rest of their married life in Fremont.

Bob worked most of his life as an insurance agent with Prudential Insurance retiring in 1990.

Bob was a member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church of Fremont for 70 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Sertoma Club; chaired as the president of the Life Underwriters Association of Nebraska and served as the Red Cross blood mobile chairman for several years. Once a week, Bob volunteered to deliver food for Meals on Wheels.

Bob enjoyed golf, gardening, playing cards and often met with his buddies for coffee. He was an avid reader and great conversationalist. True to his Irish heritage, Bob would entertain his friends and family with his Irish brogue, wouldn’t pass up a whiskey or a pint now and then, and loved telling corny jokes.

Bob is survived by his first wife Joyce Pike-Valdivia of Arizona; daughter, Jan (John) Bandel of Hill City, South Dakota; daughter, Sue Popejoy of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Jessamy, Joshua, Katy, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Kody, Kaiden, Abby and Avery.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Mary and Catherine; infant daughter Julie; second wife Peg; granddaughter Keely; and his special long-time friend, Joan Coufal.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota.