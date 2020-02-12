February 15, 1927 – February 10, 2020

Robert James Chapman, age 92, of Fremont died Monday, February 10, 2020, at home.

He was born Feb. 15, 1927, to William and Elsie (Faist) Chapman and grew up in North Bend. He married Theresa Mahoney on June 13, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. Bob served in the U.S. Navy in 1945-46 and worked as a maintenance electrician at Hormel for 41 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for 70 years, serving as a Deacon for the past 40 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Terry; six children, Joe (Terri) Chapman of Hagerman, Idaho, Jerry Chapman of Lenore, Idaho, Mike (Connie) Chapman of Stilwell, Kansas, Greg (Sue) Chapman of Lincoln, Maureen (Mike) Melonis of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Betty (Greg) Counts of Madison, Wisconsin; as well as grandchildren, John (Ashley), Zachery, Bryan, Jordan, Kelsey, Jacob, Tyler, Benjamin and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Rowan, Norah and Nate.

He was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Elsie (Faist) Chapman; daughter-in-law, Kelleen (Amell) Chapman; brothers, Bill, Ken and Dick Chapman; and sister, Joyce Kreikemeier.