May 3, 1946—April 1, 2021
Robert Kenneth Reeves, age 74 years, of Ralston, Nebraska.
“Mr. 409”
Survived by wife Diane; children, Geri (Doug) Mallory of Loveland, Colorado, Joel (Dana) Reeves of Fremont, Adam (Katty) Petak of Omaha and Michelle (Charles) McCarron of Omaha; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Glen “Pete” of Omaha; nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Reichmuth Funeral Home. Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1130323. Private inurnment. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
Reichmuth Funeral Home
21901 W. Maple Rd. 402-289-2222