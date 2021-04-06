 Skip to main content
Robert Kenneth Reeves
Robert Kenneth Reeves

Robert Kenneth Reeves

May 3, 1946—April 1, 2021

Robert Kenneth Reeves, age 74 years, of Ralston, Nebraska.

“Mr. 409”

Survived by wife Diane; children, Geri (Doug) Mallory of Loveland, Colorado, Joel (Dana) Reeves of Fremont, Adam (Katty) Petak of Omaha and Michelle (Charles) McCarron of Omaha; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Glen “Pete” of Omaha; nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Reichmuth Funeral Home. Live stream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1130323. Private inurnment. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

Reichmuth Funeral Home

21901 W. Maple Rd. 402-289-2222

