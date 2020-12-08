Robert L. “Bob” Barton

December 26, 1929 – December 4, 2020

Robert L. “Bob” Barton, age 90, of Fremont died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Robert was the youngest son of Arthur and Anna (Stinnard) Barton. He was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Arlington, Nebraska. He attended school and graduated from Arlington High School in 1947. He attended Midland College and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. After college he enlisted in the U.S. Army and after basic training was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.

He married Doris Petersen on July 21, 1957, at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church northwest of Fremont. After his marriage he became a member of Bluffs. Together they raised two children, Douglas and Teresa.

Bob was employed at Hormel Foods after his marriage. In addition he farmed on his family farm for several years. After retirement he worked part time at Gene Steffy’s as a driver. He also volunteered for several years at Low Income Ministries in the Food Pantry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harold.