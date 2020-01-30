Robert L. Johnson

May 30, 1934 – January 22, 2020
Robert L. “Bob” Johnson, 85 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Omaha, Nebraska. Bob was born May 30, 1934, to Warren “Percy” and Meta (Black) Johnson, on his family farm near North Bend, where he lived most of his life. He was a 1953 graduate of North Bend High School, where he was an active member of Future Farmers of America. He was drafted into the Army in 1956, and served in Germany with the 2nd Armored Division. He returned to North Bend in 1958 and began farming. He raised Angus cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens; with corn, soybeans, wheat, and alfalfa crops. Bob married Lorrie Drevo on April 16, 1960, at United Presbyterian Church in North Bend.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine (Vivek Chand) Vivek of Omaha; sister, Rosemary Euken of Aliso Viejo, California; brother, Richard “Dick” Johnson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and 5 nieces and 1 nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at United Presbyterian Church in North Bend. The Rev. Michael Hill will officiate. Visitation on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Visitation on Saturday at church 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery near North Bend with military honors. Memorials may be given to United Presbyterian Church or Cancer Research Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.