Robert L. Kruger

Robert L. Kruger

May 9, 1943 – September 16, 2022

Robert L. Kruger of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born May 9, 1943, in Fremont to Robert and Orletha (Stanley) Kruger.

Robert was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. He worked in the maintenance department of Valmont for 44 years. Robert grew up around a salvage yard, which sparked his interest in old Chevrolets and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He loved western movies and could continuously watch them 24/7. Robert loved his dogs.

He was a member of the American Legion.

Robert is survived by his sons, Kevin Kruger of Fremont, Shad (Kylie) Kruger of Portland, Texas; brother, Kenneth (Pauline) Kruger; sister, Sandra Knudsen, all of Fremont; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Moser’s. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025

