July 13, 1941 – December 20, 2018
Robert L. Manka, age 77, of Fremont was promoted to glory on Dec. 20, 2018.
He was a retired Fremont FirefightercCook Fire Chief.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Captain Stephen Hansen, Salvation Army Corps Officer, will officiate. Lunch, followed by burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Visitation Thursday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family present, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family.
