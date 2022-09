There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel in Scribner. The celebration of Robert’s life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Scribner Fire Hall. Memorials are suggested to the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.