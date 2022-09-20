April 29, 1929 – September 17, 2022

Robert L. Warner, 93 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

He was born to Raymond and Lebbie (Havelka) Warner on April 29, 1929, in Fremont. Bob was a member of the city’s first American Legion Baseball state championship to represent Nebraska in a Midwest regional tournament in 1946, and won the championship again in 1947. Upon graduation from Fremont Senior High, he served four years in the U.S. Navy and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854. Bob attended a two-semester course on Masonry Construction and Design at UCLA in California.

Bob married Nadine H. Kracman on May 12, 1954, in Abie, Nebraska. From their marriage, three children were born, Micaela M., Robert M., and Christopher J. Warner.

Bob had a career with Hawkins Construction Co. of Omaha and retired in 1985. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and an active follower of local and federal government policies. His public services included a member of the Fremont Vol. Fire Dept., Fremont Housing Advisory and Appeals Board, Fremont Planning Commission, Dodge County Planning Commission, served on the Board of Directors of Fremont Senior Center and was one of the founders of the present Senior Center. Bob was elected to the Fremont City Council in 1988 and represented the 4th Ward for 20 consecutive years. He was chairman of the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition representing Fremont from 1992 to 2008.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish. He received the “Honor of Knights of the Roundtable” in 1992 and was awarded a plaque “Clerk of the Works” for his service in the construction of St. Patrick’s new church in 2001.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Robert M. Warner.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine; daughter, Micaela (Ken) Shuster; son, Christopher Warner; and grandchildren, Shane and Andrew Shuster.

A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser’s. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Calvary Cemetery and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: mosermemoialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.