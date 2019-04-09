October 11, 1946 – April 4, 2019
Robert LeRoy Christensen, 72, of Taylor, Nebraska, died April 4, 2019, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at First Congregational Church in Burwell. Burial will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska, on Thursday, April 11, at 1 p.m. Rev. Alan Petersen will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. Memorials are suggested to the Loup County Bicentennial Student Loan Fund.
Bob was born Oct. 11, 1946, in Burwell to Carl and Margaret (Campbell) Christensen. He graduated from Loup County High School.
Bob entered the United States Army on March 23, 1966, and was honorably discharged on Jan. 10, 1969.
Bob married Jackie Dunn. To this union a daughter, Heather, was born. They lived in Omaha and Fremont. They were later divorced.
Bob went to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and earned his teaching degree in 1994. He taught at Tekamah-Herman, McPherson County and Keya Paha County. After retirement he lived in Taylor, Nebraska. He was an insurance adjuster through the years. He enjoyed traveling and going to Army reunions. He was active on the school board, village board, VFW, historical society and last November he received his 40-year honor with AA.
One of Bob's greatest passions in life was to help people. He always cared about others more than himself. Even after he became ill, he always checked in on friends, wanted to make sure they were ok, when his own health problems were far greater than theirs. He loved mentoring people in all areas of his life. It was very important to him to help people with their journey in sobriety, and he often took newcomers under his wing. I don't think we will ever know the number of people he helped, but his legacy will live on for a long, long time.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Heather and Nathan Cone of Fremont; a son, Erin and Shannon McCoy of Arlington; four grandchildren, Natalie and Peyton Cone and Irie and Asher McCoy; a sister, Carla and Leon Freeman of North Platte; a sister-in-law, Shirley Christensen of Valley; brother-in-law, Mert Olson and special friends, Jackie and Gary McCoy of Blair.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Earl Christensen; sister-in-law, Sylvia Olson; and a granddaughter, Aurora McCoy.