Robert Miles

October 25, 1932—June 4, 2020

Robert C. “Bob” Miles age 87 of Fremont, Nebraska died June 4, 2020 in Omaha. He was born October 25, 1932 in Fremont to Paul and Myrtle M. (Lash) Miles.

Bob has lived his entire life in Fremont. He was a 1950 graduate of Fremont High School. He then played football at Midland College for two years. Bob married Eleanor Freeman on February 22, 1955 in Fremont. After his dad passed in 1968 he took over the Miles Greenhouse and ran it until retiring in 1995.

Survived by, son, Todd (Judy) Miles, Fremont; daughters, Robyn (Bill) Miller, Lincoln and Julie (John) Moser, Fremont; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and special friend, Marilyn Leehy of Blair, Nebraska.

Preceded in death by parents, wife, Ellie; sister, Peggy Miller and his best friend since the age of 5 years old, A.W. Larry Murphy.

Funeral Service 11 AM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Controlled visitation on Monday from 4-7 PM also at Moser’s and 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Interment at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

