Robert N. Fagen

Robert passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 6:15 p.m. in his home with his loved ones by his side after a battle with cancer.

He was born and raised in Fremont, Nebraska, and graduated from Fremont High School in 1959. Robert served in the Air Force from 1960-1964. Robert married Kathie Boardman in Fremont. He worked for Western Electric in Omaha for a short time. Robert then went to work for Hormel for 38 years.

He enjoyed watching the Huskers play football on Saturday afternoons. Spending time with his family was the love of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Opal Fagen; sister, Pam Gutz.

Robert is survived by his wife Kathie; daughters, Tracey (Jeff) Herre, Melissa (Scott) Ball; grandchildren, Jacob (Niki) Herre, Jesse and Joshua Herre, Tanya Limbach, Seraea (Ryan) Crandall, Zachariah Petersen and Faythe Ball; great-grandchildren, Xavier and Elijah Herre, Braxton Kukoly, Luella Slagle, Timmy, Shannon and Aubrey Crandall, Jacob and Bryce Petersen, Amelia, Hannah and Allysa Frost; brother, Mike (Judy) Fagen; and his 2 loving cats, Stacey and Ashley.

