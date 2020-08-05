Robert R. Schueth

Robert “Bob” F. Schueth
January 19, 1935—August 3, 2020
Robert “Bob” F. Schueth, 85 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens. He was born January 19, 1935 in Humphrey, NE to Leo and Gertrude (Schrage) Schueth.
Robert grew up in Humphrey, graduated St. Francis High School in 1953 and his secondary education was at Milford. He married Lois J. Ottis in Humphrey, NE on December 1, 1956. She passed away April 11, 2017. Robert was employed by General Wholesale in Norfolk, NE, Western Electric in Omaha, bar tended for Sunshine Tavern in Fremont and retired from Lucent Technology, Omaha, in 1999.
He was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church, where he was a frequent usher and a longtime member of the Fremont Eagles Club.
Robert is survived by his sons: Tim (Carolyn ) Schueth and Todd (Kristi) Schueth all of Fremont, NE; brother Eugene (Ardith) Schueth of Humphrey, NE; grandchildren, Mandi, Nathan, Kali, Alicia, Cassie, and Madison, and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Lois.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, August 10, 2020 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM on Sunday, August 9 with a Rosary beginning at 4 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment will follow mass at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.