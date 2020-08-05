Robert R. Schueth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert “Bob” F. Schueth

January 19, 1935—August 3, 2020

Robert “Bob” F. Schueth, 85 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens. He was born January 19, 1935 in Humphrey, NE to Leo and Gertrude (Schrage) Schueth.

Robert grew up in Humphrey, graduated St. Francis High School in 1953 and his secondary education was at Milford. He married Lois J. Ottis in Humphrey, NE on December 1, 1956. She passed away April 11, 2017. Robert was employed by General Wholesale in Norfolk, NE, Western Electric in Omaha, bar tended for Sunshine Tavern in Fremont and retired from Lucent Technology, Omaha, in 1999.

He was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church, where he was a frequent usher and a longtime member of the Fremont Eagles Club.

Robert is survived by his sons: Tim (Carolyn ) Schueth and Todd (Kristi) Schueth all of Fremont, NE; brother Eugene (Ardith) Schueth of Humphrey, NE; grandchildren, Mandi, Nathan, Kali, Alicia, Cassie, and Madison, and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Lois.