You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert R. Schueth
View Comments

Robert R. Schueth

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert R. Schueth

Robert “Bob” F. Schueth

January 19, 1935—August 3, 2020

Robert “Bob” F. Schueth, 85 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens. He was born January 19, 1935 in Humphrey, NE to Leo and Gertrude (Schrage) Schueth.

Robert grew up in Humphrey, graduated St. Francis High School in 1953 and his secondary education was at Milford. He married Lois J. Ottis in Humphrey, NE on December 1, 1956. She passed away April 11, 2017. Robert was employed by General Wholesale in Norfolk, NE, Western Electric in Omaha, bar tended for Sunshine Tavern in Fremont and retired from Lucent Technology, Omaha, in 1999.

He was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church, where he was a frequent usher and a longtime member of the Fremont Eagles Club.

Robert is survived by his sons: Tim (Carolyn ) Schueth and Todd (Kristi) Schueth all of Fremont, NE; brother Eugene (Ardith) Schueth of Humphrey, NE; grandchildren, Mandi, Nathan, Kali, Alicia, Cassie, and Madison, and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Lois.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, August 10, 2020 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM on Sunday, August 9 with a Rosary beginning at 4 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment will follow mass at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Schueth, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News