June 4, 1963 – July 6, 2019
Robert “Robb” M. Kopsi, 56 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born June 4, 1963, in Northern Ontonagon, Michigan, to Robert and Shirley (Bosio) Kopsi.
After high school graduation, Robert spent six years in the U.S. Air Force and then moved to Fremont. He married Tracey Winestein in 2002 in Wahoo. He worked for the Fremont hospital for 18 years and recently was employed at 3M. Robb believed in keeping fit, he loved fishing and was a country boy at heart. He truly enjoyed the simple things.
Robert is survived by his wife, Tracey; sons, Kaine Adams and Liam Hockley of Fremont, and Samuel Adams of Los Angeles; daughter, Martha Kopsi of Iowa; mother, Shirley Kopsi ; brothers, Don (Heather) Kopsi and Shawn Kopsi; sisters, Tammy (Mike) McGraw and Debbie (Mike) Mansell; grandchildren, James, Richard, Charles, and Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and brothers, Danny and Mike.
The funeral service is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Liberty Baptist Church in Fremont. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721 4490