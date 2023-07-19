September 29, 1941 – July 16, 2023

Robert Ronald McCauley, 81 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully after a short bout of cancer on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Robert was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Humboldt, Nebraska, to Robert Clyde and Marjorie (Leatherman) McCauley. He graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1959 and spent two years in tech school to be an electrician. Robert married Joan P. Pollock in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, on April 17, 1960, who later passed in 2006. He then married Linda J. Casper on May 7, 2007, in Branson, Missouri.

Robert was employed by Hormel Foods for 42 years. He was an avid ham radio operator, and enjoyed archery, trapshooting, air boating, fishing, hunting, dog training, dog trials and was an active member of the Fremont Church of Christ.

He is survived in death by his wife, Linda; sister, Sharyl A. Jessen; son, Robert Eugene McCauley of Fremont; daughters, Shamra J. (Joel) Figueroa, Diane Thomas, Cathi (Greg) Sampson; 9 grandchildren, Robert John, Amber, Nicolas, Ryan, Austin, Zach, Logan, Brian and Brisa; and 7 great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Johnna, Ryan, Noah, Gabe, Luca and Molly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjorie; brother, Steven C. McCauley; and first wife, Joan.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Fremont Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St.; doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and a luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.

Memorials may be directed to The Fremont Church of Christ or Catz Angels CARE.

