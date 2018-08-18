Robert Ueberrhein

Aug. 8, 1946 – Aug. 16, 2018
Robert Dean Ueberrhein, 72, of Fremont died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Fremont.
He was born Aug. 8, 1946, at the State Industrial Home in Milford, Nebraska. He was adopted by Roy H. and Edith (Bromm) Ueberrhein of Yutan. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yutan and he graduated from Yutan High School in 1964.
On Dec. 20, 1965, he was married to Laura Rood.
Bob owned barbershops in Henderson, Nebraska, and Loveland, Colorado. Later he was an office manager for several companies. He also had been an assistant at the funeral homes in Scribner and Hooper, and then was office manager for the HUD office in Hooper. He was currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Dodge County Visitors Bureau and the Fremont Friendship Center, and he was active in the Fremont Community Players. He was a member of First Lutheran Church.
Bob loved to plant and nurture his flowers and trees. He learned this from his maternal grandfather. He was a talented musician and spent time “tickling the ivories” and had been an organist for several churches.
He is survived by his wife Laura; son, Kirk of Fremont; and daughter, Dawn (Mark) Sukovaty of Wilber; grandchildren, Trenton and Shelbie Sukovaty; and “fur babies,” Oscar and Lizzy.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, Fremont. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Fremont Friendship Center following the memorial service. The committal will be later in Hollst Lawn Cemetery near Yutan. Memorials will be directed to the Fremont Friendship Center and Hollst Lawn Cemetery.
