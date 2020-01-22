October 20, 1926 – January 19, 2020
Robert W. Auch, age 93, of Fremont died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Robert was born Oct. 20, 1926, to William and Dora (Harder) Auch in Irvington, Nebraska. The family moved south of Fremont when Bob was young. Bob was a farmer his whole life starting when he was 13 years old milking cows and helping his father. He attended Carey High in rural Saunders County through the 10th grade. After his schooling Bob joined the U.S. Army and served from 1945 to 1946 as a Military Policeman spending time in Hawaii. Bob received the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal while serving.
Bob married Shirley Belter on May 2, 1959. That day there was a terrible thunder and rain storm that knocked out the lights. The couple lived on the family farm from when they were married until 2014. Bob loved farming and as a couple they enjoyed dancing, bowling and traveling.
Bob was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont and was a member of the Bartek-Carlson American Legion Post 265 of Colon.
Bob is survived by a special girlfriend, Phyllis Stewart, whom he loved very much. He is also survived by a sister, Lois Steinbach of Fremont; brother-in-law, Robert (Phyllis) Belter of Sun City, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Shirley in 2014; brother, John; and his parents.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial with Military Honors by American Legion Post 265 of Colon will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 265. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
