December 28, 1933 – December 13, 2019
Robert W. Hogg, 85, of Norfolk, Nebraska, formerly of Mead, Nebraska, entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans’ Home in Norfolk. He was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The funeral service with military honors will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment at Morningside Cemetery, Mead.
Memorials to Norfolk Veterans’ Home, Norfolk.
