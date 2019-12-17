{{featured_button_text}}

December 28, 1933 – December 13, 2019

Robert W. Hogg, 85, of Norfolk, Nebraska, formerly of Mead, Nebraska, entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans’ Home in Norfolk. He was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral service with military honors will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment at Morningside Cemetery, Mead.

Memorials to Norfolk Veterans’ Home, Norfolk.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden Street

Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624

To send flowers to the family of Robert Hogg, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments