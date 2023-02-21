Robert W. Woehl

July 10, 1934 – February 14, 2023

Robert W. Woehl, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his home in Fremont.

Robert was born on July 10, 1934, to William and Magdalena (Schrader) Woehl in Burke, South Dakota.

He grew up in Gregory, South Dakota. He served in the United States Army from June 1957 to June 1963. On Sept. 25, 1957, Robert married Loraine M. Bendig. Robert worked many years for Valmont and retired in June of 1995.

Robert had the gift of gab and was considered a mechanical genius.

He was preceded by his parents; brothers, Harry, Donald, and Eugene; sisters, Esther, Doris, and Anna; and great-grandson, Colton Woehl.

He is survived by his wife, Loraine; sons, Robert W. (Ann) Woehl II and Steven L. (Loretta) Woehl; daughters, Sheryl A. (Perry) Bruegeman and Carrie L. Johnson; brother, Kenneth L. (Barb) Woehl; sisters, Viola I. Cline and Velma Vance; sister-in-law, Nancy Woehl; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Fremont F.O.E. Eagles Club.

Memorials to the family for a future designation.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.