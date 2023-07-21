February 12, 1953—July 18, 2023

Robert E. “Bob” Wackel, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home.

Bob was born on Oct. 5, 1932 to Frank and Ella (Meier) Wackel in West Point, Nebraska. He grew up in West Point. He served in the United States Army from Feb. 12, 1953 to Feb. 11, 1955.

On Nov. 10, 1954, Bob married Carol Haeffelin in West Point. After marriage, they moved to Fremont. In 1960, the couple moved to Arlington, Nebraska, and moved back to Fremont in 1968. Bob worked for Hormel Foods and retired after 39 years in 1994.

The love of sports was instrumental in the time Bob and Carol spent together. Bob enjoyed watching and attending Husker football games over the years. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing, and spending time with friends at the Eagles Club over the years.

Bob was preceded by his parents; wife, Carol; three brothers; and four sisters.

He is survived by daughter, Ann Wackel; son, Todd (Teresa) Wackel; grandchildren: Matthew, Christian, and Amanda; and great-granddaughter, Haley.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at: mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.