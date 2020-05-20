× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 22, 1924 – May 17, 2020

Roberta M. Winkelman Johnson passed away on May 17, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, Nebraska, at the age of 95.

Roberta was born on May 22, 1924, to Ernest and Ruth Winkelman. She married Raymond (Mike) Johnson on Feb. 6, 1949. To this union, three sons were born, Rodney, twins, Ricky and Randy.

Roberta was a lifelong housewife to her farming husband, making sure meals were prepared, moving all the equipment to the next field to be farmed and a loving Grandmother. She was employed at Gambles before her marriage.

Roberta is survived by her son, Rodney and wife, Diana Johnson; grandchildren, Tracey (Mike) Roth, Matthew Johnson, Steven Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hanna and Lyndsey Roth, Addison Johnson; sister-in-law, Evelyn Winkelman; daughter-in-law, Leora Johnson; and 3 stepgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; sons, Ricky and Randy; her brother, Gale Winkelman.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Controlled visitation is Thursday, May 21, from 5-8 p.m., also at Moser’s in North Bend. Burial in Woodland Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.