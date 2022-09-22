Age: 49

Rod Saltzman, 49, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, had his life taken on July 12, 2022.

Survived by wife, Jennifer; daughter, Jean; stepchildren, Olive and Ben Ray; mother and stepdad, Deanna and Dan Bray; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Alexandra Austin of Bryan, Texas; sisters: Tina (Bryon) Twohig, Angie Bray (Joseph Stednitz); brother, Bret (Bailee) Saltzman; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Saltzman; his grandparents: Otto and Grace Saltzman, Clarence Guthrie, Orville and Wilma Foreman, Lowell and Dorothy Bray.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.