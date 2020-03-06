December 24, 1959 – March 4, 2020

Services for Rodney Lofquest, age 60, of rural Wisner, Nebraska, will be held on Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service in the church basement. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Rodney passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rodney Louis Lofquest was born on Dec. 24, 1959, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Robert Louis and Evelyn Lucille (Wickersham) Lofquest. Rodney attended Fremont Public Schools.

On Feb. 3, 1978, he was united in marriage to Diana Heller in Fremont. They lived near Fremont, where Rodney was engaged in farming. The family lived in West Point for 25 years, before moving to an acreage northeast of Wisner. Rodney was a truck driver for many years, where he was known as “Hot Rod.”

Rodney enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and generally being outdoors. He loved caring for his animals, and spending time with his family, and especially teasing his grandchildren.