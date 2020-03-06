December 24, 1959 – March 4, 2020
Services for Rodney Lofquest, age 60, of rural Wisner, Nebraska, will be held on Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service in the church basement. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Rodney passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home.
Rodney Louis Lofquest was born on Dec. 24, 1959, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Robert Louis and Evelyn Lucille (Wickersham) Lofquest. Rodney attended Fremont Public Schools.
On Feb. 3, 1978, he was united in marriage to Diana Heller in Fremont. They lived near Fremont, where Rodney was engaged in farming. The family lived in West Point for 25 years, before moving to an acreage northeast of Wisner. Rodney was a truck driver for many years, where he was known as “Hot Rod.”
Rodney enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and generally being outdoors. He loved caring for his animals, and spending time with his family, and especially teasing his grandchildren.
Survivors include: his wife, Diana Lofquest of Wisner; children and their families, Jennifer and Brian Gelster of Marshall, Minnesota, and family – Jason Alainna, Rebecca, and Allison, Julie Cram and fiancée Tory Sorensen of Fremont, and family – Zachary and Emily and daughter – Charlee, Bailey, Chelsea, Taylor, Katelyn, and Spencer, Jillian and John Dather of Fremont and family – Josh, Taylor, Clayton, Carter, MaKenna, and Sidney, Jamie and LJ Parker of Wisner and family – Alexis, Erica, Hannah, and Evan; sisters, Janice Tank of Longmont, Colorado, Cheri Stastny of Fremont; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Gwen Heller of Omaha, Debbie and Dean Slechta of Bennington, Jon (Lou) Williams of Kansas City, Missouri, Denise and John McDuffee of Scribner, Della and Monte Davis of Omaha, Donald Heller of Bennington, Daniel Heller and Kelly SalMaj of Omaha. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Evelyn Lofquest; a brother, Robert Lofquest; and parents-in-law, Donald and Alyce (Koglin) Heller.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
1320 Ave. E
WISNER, NE 68791
9:00AM-10:00AM
517 8th St.
WISNER, NE 68791
10:00AM
517 8th St.
WISNER, NE 68791