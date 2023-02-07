Rodney D. ‘Rod' Williams

December 22, 1940 – February 3, 2023

Rodney D. “Rod” Williams, age 82, of Omaha died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at home.

Rod was born Dec. 22, 1940, to Lee and Elsie (Hall) Williams in Fremont. He was baptized on Aug. 8, 1954, at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1958 and served in the United States Navy from 1958 until 1962. He had a top secret clearance and worked in radio communications. He spent one year in Hawaii on the USS Fessenden, which was an escort radar ship, and two and a half years on the Island of Guam with special assignments to Vietnam, Philippines and Hong Kong.

Rod married Linda Going of Hooper, Nebraska, on Dec. 7, 1962, and together they had three children, Jodi, Chris and Andy. They are members of Rejoice Lutheran Church in Omaha.

Rod retired from Northern Natural Gas (Enron) on Aug. 31, 2000 with 32 years of service. He had many wonderful memories of NNG and the people he worked with. Rod started as a maintenance helper and finished as manager of the Operations Communications Center in Omaha.

Rod and Linda enjoyed traveling, a little gambling (mostly Rod), but he especially enjoyed his grandchildren, of which he had eight, and of course Husker Football.

Rod is survived by his wonderful wife and friend of over 60 years, Linda; his daughter, Jodi Pelzer of Grundy Center, Iowa; sons, Chris (Michele) of Ogden, Iowa, and Andy (Leslie) of Valley. Rod is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler (Alicia), Tanner, Chloe, Alec, Blair, Lane, Jordan and Savannah as well as a great-granddaughter, Maren. Rod also had a special relationship with his first grand puppy, Freckles.

Rod was preceded in death his parents and a brother, Walter Walkenhorst.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Omaha (2556 S. 138th St.). Dress in red and bring a smile. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation was Monday at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

