Rodney Schou

January 17, 1944—May 3, 2019
Rodney M. Schou, 75, of Fremont passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Rodney was born in Fremont to Marvin B. and Evelyn M. (Appel) Schou (deceased). He graduated from Fremont High School in 1962. Rodney was confirmed in The Presbyterian Church of Fremont where he recently received his 50-year membership pin.
After an illustrious 37 ½-year career in the Active U.S. Army Reserve beginning May 1966, he retired Jan. 17, 2004, as a Chief Warrant Officer, (CW4), QM. He served in Desert Storm, Saudi Arabia, from October 1990 to July 1991, and in Enduring Freedom, Kuwait, Iraq, January 2003 to September 2003. He earned the SWAsia Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star along with numerous other medals, ribbons and awards.
Rodney loved passing time visiting with neighbors, family and friends, camping, and researching items he wanted to purchase.
Rodney is survived by his loving wife, Ginger (Wiggins) Schou; children, Susan (Torin) Anderson, Carrollton, Texas, Matt (Tracy) Schou, Omaha, Beth (Brian) Stobbe, Omaha, Dan Schou (significant other Amanda Fanning), St. Louis, Missouri, Jonathan (Debbie) Schou, St. Louis; 13 grandchildren; sister, Norma (Merle) Gier of Fremont; nieces, nephews and beloved dog, Birdie.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 9, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Ludvigsen Mortuary, Fremont. A Celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at The Presbyterian Church with Military Honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard at the church, followed by a lunch. The committal will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fremont Veteran’s Memorial Park.
