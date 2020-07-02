Roger D. Franklin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 18, 1945 – June 30, 2020

Survived by wife, Marcia K.; children, Beverly Lakey (Larry), Brandon Franklin (Samantha) and Jonnah Whitson (Darry); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Mark Franklin (Deborah), Ann Stines (Dean), Rose Poole (Melvin), Jackie Helms (Randy) and Rocky Franklin (Claudette); and sister-in-law, Patricia Vaca (Ron).

Visitation is Thursday, July 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the West Center Chapel. The funeral service is Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at the West Center Chapel with military honors. Interment is Monday, July 6, at 2 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to DAV Chapter #2 – Omaha, Nebraska.

To view a live broadcast of the funeral or graveside service, go to the funeral home’s website and click on the View Live Cast button on the homepage.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

